Sept 15 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc :

* Amendment also extended previously disclosed $1 million prepayment due on August 31, 2016 to September 30, 2016

* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement

* Amendment cured co's July,Aug monthly production covenant breaches, as co did not achieve average minimum production requirement