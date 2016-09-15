FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Yum Brands names expected board of directors of Yum China
September 15, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands names expected board of directors of Yum China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc :

* Also expects to name one additional independent board member in connection with spin-off

* In addition to Dr. Fred Hu, board will include Micky Pant, Peter A. Bassi, Christian L. Campbell, Ed Chan Yiu-Cheong

* Nine new directors expected to serve on Yum China board of directors following completion of Yum China's spin-off from Yum Brands

* Completion of Yum China's spin-off from Yum Brands is expected to occur after close on October 31, 2016

* In addition to Hu, board will also include Edouard Ettedgui, Louis T. Hsieh, Jonathan S. Linen, Zili Shao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
