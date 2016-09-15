FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-The Bancorp implements cost reduction plan
September 15, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Bancorp implements cost reduction plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bancorp Inc :

* The Bancorp implements cost reduction plan to reduce expenses and improve efficiencies

* Bancorp Inc says first phase involves workforce reduction

* Board-Approved cost reduction plan designed to streamline its businesses and corporate functions and better position organization for future

* First phase of plan entailed a company-wide workforce reduction

* Second phase of plan will entail a close examination. Identification of potential cost saving opportunities within co's supply chain network

* Co can substantially lower our operating run rate by 20 pct to 25 pct without significantly affecting revenue

* Second phase will entail close examination and identification of potential cost saving opportunities within company's supply chain network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

