Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc :

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* During quarter, AUM increased by $99 million to $8.3 billion as at June 30, 2016, from $8.2 billion as at March 31, 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $27.4 million versus $38.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view C$27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S