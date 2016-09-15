FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Energy reports $160 million public offering of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Just Energy reports $160 million public offering of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc :

* Just Energy Group Inc. announces $160 million public offering of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures

* Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021

* Debentures will bear interest from date of issue at 6.75 pct per annum, with interest payable semi-annually

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem remaining $55 million aggregate principal amount outstanding

* Redeem remaining outstanding $55 million of 9.75 pct senior unsecured notes,minimum of $225 million of 6.0 pct convertible debentures due June 30,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
