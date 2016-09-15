BRIEF-Forage Orbit Garant Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.02
* Q4 loss per share C$0.12
Sept 15 Mad Catz Interactive Inc :
* Mad Catz announces sale of Saitek Simulation product line to Logitech
* Sold its Saitek brand and Saitek line of flight, space and farm simulation game controller assets to Logitech International S.A. For $13 million in cash
* Says $11 million of purchase price was paid in cash at closing and $2 million was deposited in escrow
* Has been working with lenders, and other potential lenders, to finalize a long term debt solution.
Sept 15 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean powerhouse.