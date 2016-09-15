BRIEF-Forage Orbit Garant Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.02
* Q4 loss per share C$0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 15 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc :
* LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. announces pricing of $50 million of subordinated notes
* Has set price for public offering of $50 million of its 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2025
* LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc says notes will be sold to public at 99.250 pct of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 loss per share C$0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been working with lenders, and other potential lenders, to finalize a long term debt solution.
Sept 15 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean powerhouse.