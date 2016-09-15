Sept 15 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc :

* LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. announces pricing of $50 million of subordinated notes

* Has set price for public offering of $50 million of its 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2025

* LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc says notes will be sold to public at 99.250 pct of par