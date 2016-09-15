BRIEF-Forage Orbit Garant Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.02
* Q4 loss per share C$0.12
Sept 15 Petrowest Corp :
* Has been working with lenders, and other potential lenders, to finalize a long term debt solution.
* Lenders have extended waiver period, which was previously announced on August 10, 2016, from September 15, 2016 to October 14, 2016
Sept 15 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean powerhouse.
* "trustees have not identified successful bidder to true north"