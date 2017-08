Sept 15 (Reuters) - Claire's Stores Inc :

* Claire's Stores Inc elects to delay interest payments and enter 30-day grace period; provides update on exchange offer and refinancing; reports fiscal 2016 2nd quarter results; 3rd fiscal quarter-to-date same store sales percentages flat

* Q2 sales fell 8.8 percent to $317.2 million