BRIEF-Netlist announces Pricing of 8 mln shares follow-on offering
Sept 15 Claire's Stores Inc :
* Claire's Stores Inc elects to delay interest payments and enter 30-day grace period; provides update on exchange offer and refinancing; reports fiscal 2016 2nd quarter results; 3rd fiscal quarter-to-date same store sales percentages flat
* Q2 sales fell 8.8 percent to $317.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XL Catlin to acquire leading Australian specialty insurance underwriting agency Brooklyn
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.