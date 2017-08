Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead prices $5 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Priced $1.25 billion of 2.950% senior notes maturing in 2027

* Priced $750 million of 2.500% senior notes maturing in 2023

* Has priced $500 million of 1.950% senior notes maturing in 2022

* Says priced $750 million of 4.000% senior notes maturing in 2036

* Says priced $1.75 billion of 4.150% senior notes maturing in 2047