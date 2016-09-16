Sept 16 Multi Packaging Solutions International
Ltd
* Multi packaging solutions announces proposed redemption of
senior notes, proposed new incremental term loan B, repricing of
outstanding euro tranche B term loans and sterling tranche B
term loans and upsizing of revolving credit facility
* Multi packaging solutions international says to redeem all
of its outstanding $200 million in aggregate principal amount of
8.500% senior notes due 2021
* Proposed redemption will be funded in part by proceeds of
a proposed new us dollar tranche B term loan
* Intends to reprice to upsize its us dollar revolving
credit facility from $50 million to $70 million
