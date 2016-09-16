FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Histogenics Corporation announces $30 million private placement
September 16, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Histogenics Corporation announces $30 million private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Histogenics Corp :

* Histogenics Corporation announces $30.0 million private placement

* Expects to use net proceeds from private placement to support development of NeoCart

* Enrollment in NeoCart Phase 3 clinical trial will be completed in Q2 of 2017

* Certain members of board to purchase 283,045 shares stock & 2,563.14 shares of series a convertible preferred stock in private placement

* Says agreed to sell 2.7 million shares of common stock at a price of $2.25 per share

* Expects proceeds raised in offering along with its existing cash resources to last through middle of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
