Sept 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark Electronics Inc :

* Benchmark Electronics appoints Paul Tufano as president & CEO

* Says reaffirmed its previous guidance for Q3

* Says CEO and president Gayla J. Delly resigned

* Tufano will remain on company's board of directors as a non-independent member

* Says Tufano's appointment is effective immediately

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $584.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S