Sept 16 (Reuters) - Functionx Inc :

* Function(x) Inc. Announces reverse stock split

* Announces 1 for 20 reverse stock split

* Reverse split was approved to enable co to regain and maintain compliance listing on NASDAQ capital market

* Post split co's issued and outstanding shares of common stock will decrease to approximately 3 million from approximately 60.5 million