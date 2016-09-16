FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Intel raises third-quarter revenue expectations
September 16, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intel raises third-quarter revenue expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Intel corp

* Raises third quarter revenue expectations

* Sees Q3 revenue about $15.6 billion

* Says expects third-quarter revenue to be $15.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million

* Q3 revenue view $14.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says forecasting mid-point of third-quarter GAAP gross margin range at 62 percent

* Says midpoint of third-quarter non-GAAP gross margin range is now forecasted at 63 percent

* Co says "increase in revenue is primarily driven by replenishment of PC supply chain inventory" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

