BRIEF-Intel raises third-quarter revenue expectations

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Intel corp
* Raises third quarter revenue expectations
* Sees Q3 revenue about $15.6 billion
* Says expects third-quarter revenue to be $15.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million
* Q3 revenue view $14.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says forecasting mid-point of third-quarter GAAP gross margin range at 62 percent
* Says midpoint of third-quarter non-GAAP gross margin range is now forecasted at 63 percent
* Co says "increase in revenue is primarily driven by replenishment of PC supply chain inventory"