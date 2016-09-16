BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson to buy Abbott Medical Optics for $4.325 bln

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson announces agreement to acquire Abbott Medical Optics

* Deal for $4.325 billion in cash

* Transaction would be modestly accretive immediately to adjusted earnings per share

* Following expected deal closing, sales will be reported in medical devices segment as a separate platform within Vision Care

* Deal will include ophthalmic products in three business segments: cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: