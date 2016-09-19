BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says downgraded short-term view of U.S. municipal bonds to neutral
* "Growth surprises could provide a boost to risk appetite in the months ahead"
Sept 19 Ultragenyx:
* Reports positive interim data from pediatric and adult phase 2 studies of KRN23 in X-linked hypophosphatemia
* Pediatric study demonstrates substantial reduction in bone disease and improvement in growth
* Adult study demonstrates increase in serum phosphorus and provides evidence of clinical improvement
* Adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for KRN23 for treatment of XLH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iran seen buying 108 aircraft from Boeing vs 109 before (Adds quotes, details)
* Privet fund management llp is one such party that has offered to acquire co for cash consideration of us$8.00 per share