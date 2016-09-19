BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings prices incremental term loan, amends senior secured term loan facility

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc :

* HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces pricing of incremental term loan and amendment to senior secured term loan facility

* Secured commitments from investors to fund a new tranche of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $550,000,000

* HD Supply Holdings Inc says also reached an agreement to amend its senior secured term loan facility to eliminate its LIBOR floor

* Expects total cost of the transaction, including call premium on 7.50% senior notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: