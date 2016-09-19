FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy

* Nextera Energy -U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy represents important next step in overall process toward acquisition of oncor

* Nextera Energy -With proposed transaction, all debt that resides above Oncor and Energy Future intermediate holding company will be extinguished

* Nextera Energy -Expects to file soon with Oncor a joint application with public utility commission of Texas requesting approval of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon:

