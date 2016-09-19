FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ascena Retail sees 2017 EPS $0.46 to $0.51
September 19, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail sees 2017 EPS $0.46 to $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena retail group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results and provides full year fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 sales $1.812 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 4 percent

* Says on a non-gaap adjusted basis, q4 inventory (excluding ann ) was down 8% versus year-ago period

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap total comparable sales down 1% to down 2%

* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ascena retail group inc says ended q4 of fiscal 2016 with inventory of $649 million

* Sees 2017 total company sales $6.9 to $7.0 billion

* Sees 2017 eps $0.46 to $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

