a year ago
BRIEF-Nobel REIT announces sale of an investment property
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nobel REIT announces sale of an investment property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Nobel REIT announces the sale of an investment property and the September distribution

* Nobel real estate investment trust says reached a definitive agreement for sale of property located at 1190 place Nobel in Boucherville

* Cash distribution of $0.014165 per trust unit for month of September 2016

* Closing of transaction will take place on or about September 30, 2016.

* Sale for a total purchase price of $ 4.05 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
