BRIEF-Terraform Power - Nasdaq hearings panel grants extend automatic 15-day stay of delisting - SEC Filing
* Nasdaq hearings panel granted company's request to extend automatic fifteen-day stay of delisting - SEC Filing
Sept 19 Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Nobel REIT announces the sale of an investment property and the September distribution
* Nobel real estate investment trust says reached a definitive agreement for sale of property located at 1190 place Nobel in Boucherville
* Cash distribution of $0.014165 per trust unit for month of September 2016
* Closing of transaction will take place on or about September 30, 2016.
* Sale for a total purchase price of $ 4.05 million in cash
* Carl Icahn reports 4.55 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of September 19, 2016
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend