FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HNI updates earnings guidance for Q3 and FY 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HNI updates earnings guidance for Q3 and FY 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HNI Corp :

* HNI Corporation updates earnings guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.79

* Sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $2.50 to $2.70

* Sees q3 sales down 4 to 7 percent

* Sees FY sales down 3 to 6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $631.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Demand in office furniture and hearth segments is expected to be lower than previously forecasted for rest of the year

* Office furniture business sales will be lower than expected due to overall softer than anticipated demand for the rest of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.