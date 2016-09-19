FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Inplay oil and Anderson Energy report strategic business combination
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inplay oil and Anderson Energy report strategic business combination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Inplay Oil Corp:

* Inplay oil corp. and Anderson Energy Inc. Announce strategic business combination, pembina cardium acquisition and "bought deal" financing

* Holders of shares of Inplay entitled to receive 0.1303 a share of new Inplay for each one Inplay share held

* Holders of common shares of anderson to continue to hold 1 new inplay share for each one anderson share held

* Commitment letter,term sheet for a pro forma $60 million credit facility to be provided upon closing of transactions and inplay financing

* New Inplay is planning to start a four well drilling program in 2016 targeting Cardium in Pembina region

* Board of directors of inplay and anderson have unanimously approved arrangement

* To acquire cardium light oil assets in Pembina region of alberta for total consideration of $47 million

* Has entered into an agreement to raise, on a private placement basis, $70.0 million in gross proceeds by way of a "bought deal" financing

* Based on Inplay financing price, implied price per Anderson share is $2.30

* Inplay and Anderson to combine under new name Inplay Oil corp.

* 2017 capital program is expected to consist of its high graded cardium inventory where it can achieve paybacks of under 1.5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.