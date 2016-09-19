FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q3 2016 EPS between $0.63 to $0.67
September 19, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q3 2016 EPS between $0.63 to $0.67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14per share

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share

* Steel dynamics inc says profitably for company's metals recycling platform is expected to be lower for q3 2016, compared to sequential q2

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Demand from heavy equipment, agricultural and energy sectors stay challenged

* Steel dynamics inc says q3 2016 profitability from company's steel operations is expected to increase in comparison to sequential q2 2016 results

* Average quarterly realized steel product pricing expected to increase more than additional costs derived from higher priced ferrous scrap utilized in quarter

* "lower steel shipments across platform are expected to offset some of positive margin impact"

* Q3 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain consistent with sequential product pricing improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
