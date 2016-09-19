BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q3 2016 EPS between $0.63 to $0.67

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc :
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14per share
* Steel dynamics inc says profitably for company's metals recycling platform is expected to be lower for q3 2016, compared to sequential q2
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Demand from heavy equipment, agricultural and energy sectors stay challenged
* Steel dynamics inc says q3 2016 profitability from company's steel operations is expected to increase in comparison to sequential q2 2016 results
* Average quarterly realized steel product pricing expected to increase more than additional costs derived from higher priced ferrous scrap utilized in quarter
* "lower steel shipments across platform are expected to offset some of positive margin impact"
* Q3 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain consistent with sequential product pricing improvement