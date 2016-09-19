Sept 19 Steel Dynamics Inc :
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and
announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14per share
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common
share
* Steel dynamics inc says profitably for company's metals
recycling platform is expected to be lower for q3 2016, compared
to sequential q2
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Demand from heavy equipment, agricultural and energy
sectors stay challenged
* Steel dynamics inc says q3 2016 profitability from
company's steel operations is expected to increase in comparison
to sequential q2 2016 results
* Average quarterly realized steel product pricing expected
to increase more than additional costs derived from higher
priced ferrous scrap utilized in quarter
* "lower steel shipments across platform are expected to
offset some of positive margin impact"
* Q3 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain
consistent with sequential product pricing improvement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: