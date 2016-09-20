EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, stocks down ahead of Fed decision

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Mexico's peso and stocks slipped on Monday as investors showed caution ahead of policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan on Wednesday. A range of mixed economic figures and conflicting remarks by key Fed policymakers have kept investors guessing over the timing of the next U.S. rate hike. J.P.Morgan revised its forecasts this week to continue to show an initial increase in December 2016 followed by two hikes