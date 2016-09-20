BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' board entered into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement
* On September 19, 2016, board unanimously approved, and entered into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement - SEC filing
Sept 20 Lennar Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $1.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $2.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.68 billion
* Qtrly Deliveries Of 6,779 Homes - up 7%
* Quarter-End backlog of 9,253 homes - up 12%
* Qtrly gross margin on home sales of 22.6%, compared to 24.1%
* Lennar corp says average sales price of homes delivered increased to $362,000 in Q3 of 2016 from $350,000 in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Twilio Inc. isn't a name many consumers will recognise, even though it has recently led a modest revival in the U.S. market for technology initial public offerings by nearly quadrupling in value since its stock market debut in June.
* Announced today that NYSE informed company late yesterday afternoon that it will not approve listing on exchange