a year ago
BRIEF-MGT provides update on status of D-Vasive acquisition
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGT provides update on status of D-Vasive acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - MGT Capital Investments Inc

* Announced today that NYSE informed company late yesterday afternoon that it will not approve listing on exchange

* Company and John McAfee remain committed to closing transaction and are exploring alternatives

* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger (removes extraneous letter 'i')

* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
