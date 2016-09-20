BRIEF-Monster Digital reduces headcount by 36%
* Has reduced headcount by 36% that included removing a management layer - SEC filing
Sept 20 MGT Capital Investments Inc
* Announced today that NYSE informed company late yesterday afternoon that it will not approve listing on exchange
* Company and John McAfee remain committed to closing transaction and are exploring alternatives
* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger (removes extraneous letter 'i')
* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger
Sept 20 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter as it sold more homes at higher prices and the company said orders rose 8.1 percent.
* On September 19, 2016, board unanimously approved, and entered into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement - SEC filing