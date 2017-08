Sept 20 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces placements of six new airbus A321neo aircraft with Azores Airlines

* CFM leap 1A engine-powered aircraft from ALC's order book with airbus will deliver between Q4 of 2017 and early 2021

* New ALC A321neo aircraft will replace Azores Airlines' A310 fleet