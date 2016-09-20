BRIEF-T-Mobile says witnessed the "strongest iPhone pre-order in company history" in Q3

Sept 20 (Reuters) - T-mobile Us Inc

* Continues to see strong momentum in Q3 2016

* Says as of first half of September company has surpassed Q2 2016 levels in branded postpaid phone and prepaid net customer additions

* Reiterates its commitment to its current financial guidance and full year outlook

* Says estimates that Verizon has contributed over 250k postpaid phone and prepaid net customer additions to T-Mobile quarter-to-date

* Says witnessed the "strongest iPhone pre-order in company history" in Q3