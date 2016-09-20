BRIEF-Sonoco Thermosafe acquires Laminar Medica Group
* Sonoco Thermosafe acquired assets and operations of Laminar Medica in United Kingdom and Czech Republic, from Clinimed Ltd
Sept 20 T-mobile Us Inc
* Continues to see strong momentum in Q3 2016
* Says as of first half of September company has surpassed Q2 2016 levels in branded postpaid phone and prepaid net customer additions
* Reiterates its commitment to its current financial guidance and full year outlook
* Says estimates that Verizon has contributed over 250k postpaid phone and prepaid net customer additions to T-Mobile quarter-to-date
* Says witnessed the "strongest iPhone pre-order in company history" in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported a jump in third-quarter profit, driven by strong revenue in its fixed income trading business.
WARSAW, Sept 20 Netflix Inc has made no progress in its plan to enter the potentially lucrative Chinese market as it needs to obtain a government licence, its Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said on Tuesday.