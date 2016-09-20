BRIEF-VBI Vaccines completes enrollment of participants in the Phase I clinical trials
* VBI Vaccines completes enrollment of participants in the Phase I clinical trial of its preventative cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate
Sept 20 Westkam Gold Corp
* WestKam discussions with Kinross Gold moving ahead
* Co is currently in discussions with Kinross regarding processing of Bonaparte bulk sample ore at their Kettle River mill facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasury yields slipped further on Tuesday as data on domestic housing construction fell short of expectations in August, diminishing expectations the real estate market is gathering strength.
