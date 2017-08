Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ampliphi Biosciences Corp:

* Ampliphi Biosciences provides update on phase 1 trial in chronic rhinosinusitis patients

* Through second of three cohorts, AB-SA01 was well tolerated

* Expect to report topline results and final results from trial later this year

* No drug-related serious adverse events were reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: