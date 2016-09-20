FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network renews $1 bln secured global borrowing base
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network renews $1 bln secured global borrowing base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc:

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces renewal of its $1 billion secured global borrowing base multicurrency revolving credit facility and $250 million secured U.S. borrowing base revolving credit facility

* Borrowing base facilities to be used for financing Co's sale of fuel, gas oil for Co's global, U.S. Businesses

* Says renewed its $250 million secured U.S. Borrowing base revolving credit facility on improved terms

* Expects to continue to use its U.S. Borrowing base, in part, to finance its operations in United States. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

