FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners posts Q3 earnings $0.38/share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners posts Q3 earnings $0.38/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP:

* 8Point3 Energy Partners reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $23.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forecasts Q4 2016 distribution of $0.2490 per share, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to Q3 2016 distribution

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $13.5 million to $14.5 million

* Banking group has committed to funding a $250 million increase to its existing credit facility

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP qtrly total revenues $26.1 million versus $3.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $15.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects revenue of $60.2 million to $61.3 million, net income of $7.7 million to $8.7 million for fy2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $59.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.