a year ago
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abraxas provides divestiture, hedging and operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp:

* Abraxas provides divestiture, hedging and operational update

* Says proceeds will be used to pay down company's credit facility to approximately $88 million

* In Abraxas' gulf coast region, recently closed on sale of portilla field, associated surface acreage for net proceeds of about $13 million

* In Texas, signed deal to sell company's 12,178 acre surface ranch and ½ of Co's minerals on property for gross proceeds of $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

