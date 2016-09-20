BRIEF-Abraxas provides divestiture, hedging and operational update

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp:

* Abraxas provides divestiture, hedging and operational update

* Says proceeds will be used to pay down company's credit facility to approximately $88 million

* In Abraxas' gulf coast region, recently closed on sale of portilla field, associated surface acreage for net proceeds of about $13 million

* In Texas, signed deal to sell company's 12,178 acre surface ranch and ½ of Co's minerals on property for gross proceeds of $6.7 million