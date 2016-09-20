FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-FedEx posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.90/share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FedEx posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.90/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FedEx Corp reports higher first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.90

* Q1 earnings per share $2.65

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $11.85 to $12.35 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says adjusted earnings for fiscal 2017 are projected to be $10.85 to $11.35 per diluted share

* In q1, incurred $28 million of intangible asset amortization expense for TNT express

* Qtrly FedEx ground segment revenue $4.29 billion versus $3.83 billion last year

* Q1 FedEx express segment revenue of $6.66 billion versus $6.59 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $14.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments

* FedEx Corp says unable to provide unadjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017

* During quarter, company incurred TNT express integration and outlook restructuring program costs of $68 million

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $14.7 billion versus $12.3 billion last year

* Says capital spending forecast for fiscal year, which includes TNT express, remains at $5.6 billion

* Q1 FedEx freight segment revenue of $1.66 billion versus $1.60 billion last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During quarter, company incurred TNT express integration and outlook restructuring program costs of $68 million

* Effective February 6, 2017, FedEx express and FedEx ground fuel surcharges will be adjusted on a weekly basis compared to current monthly adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.