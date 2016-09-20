BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America to buy One Loudoun Downtown in Washington, D.C. MSA
* Retail Properties Of America, Inc. announces agreement to purchase One Loudoun Downtown in the Washington, D.C. MSA
Sept 20 Westjet Airlines Ltd
* Signs multi-year contract with suncor
* Agreement will involve more than 100 weekly flights
* Reached multi-year agreement as primary provider for Suncor Energy to fly employees and contractors to and from its oil sands operations in Northern Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copart reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
Sept 20 Apple Inc is spending more to manufacture its iPhone 7 smartphone than predecessor iPhone 6S due to features such as a bigger battery and larger storage capacity, according to a teardown by IHS Markit Ltd.