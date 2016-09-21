FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Mills reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results
September 21, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Mills reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Mills

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.91 billion

* Company reaffirms fiscal 2017 full-year outlook

* First-Quarter net sales for General Mills' international segment totaled $1.13 billion, down 6 percent from prior year

* First-Quarter net sales for General Mills' U.S. Retail segment totaled $2.33 billion, down 8 percent from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

