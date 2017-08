Sept 21 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp :

* Unifirst announces acquisition of Arrow Uniform

* Unifirst expects Arrow acquisition to add more than $60 million to its revenues for fiscal year 2017

* Deal for approximately $122 million

* Deal is structured as an asset acquisition, with Unifirst acquiring essentially all of Arrow's assets and virtually none of its liabilities