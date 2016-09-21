BRIEF-B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies
* B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies
Sept 21 Suncor Energy Inc :
* Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project
* In Q3 of 2016 Suncor will write off its share of cost of first exploration well which is expected to be about $105 million (after-tax)
* In Q3 of 2016 Suncor will write off its share of cost of well, part of Shelburne Basin joint venture exploration project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cidara Therapeutics selects first development candidate from its CloudbreakTM immunotherapy discovery platform
