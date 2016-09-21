Sept 21 Suncor Energy Inc :

* Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project

* In Q3 of 2016 Suncor will write off its share of cost of first exploration well which is expected to be about $105 million (after-tax)

* In Q3 of 2016 Suncor will write off its share of cost of well, part of Shelburne Basin joint venture exploration project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: