U.S. fund investors slow bond binge, retreat from gold and stocks -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Sept 21 Investors retreated from U.S.-based funds as stocks and bonds slid, pulling the most cash in the latest week since the British vote to quit the European Union, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The mutual funds and exchange-traded funds shed $4.1 billion overall in the week through Sept. 14, the trade group said, as stocks and bonds alike stumbled and investors debated whether central banks would continue to support m