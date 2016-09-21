US STOCKS-Wall St climbs after Fed stands pat on rates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates with Fed decision)
Sept 21 Alset Energy Corp
* Alset announces amendment to financing terms, outlines work program in Mexico
* Company will now raise up to $1 million
* Company believes that proceeds from revised financing will be sufficient to fund all of planned work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates with Fed decision)
Sept 19 Alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co named Damien Loveday managing director of investor relations.
DETROIT, Sept 21 General Motors Co on Wednesday affirmed its forecast for 2016 profit of up to $6.00 per share and said it expected to exceed its cost-savings target of $5.5 billion by 2018 as the automaker unveiled a new effort to convince investors of its value.