Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Announced that it is offering to sell up to $225 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Net proceeds from offering for continuation ,initiation of further clinical trials

* Net proceeds from offering for manufacturing, potential licensing or acquisition of complementary products