BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.15

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A-Mark Precious Metals Inc

* Mark precious metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue rose 19 percent to $1.74 billion

* Qtrly gold ounces sold increased 48% to 711,000 ounces

* Mark precious metals inc says q4 trading ticket volume decreased 8% to 20,964 tickets

* "do not anticipate our financial performance to be commensurate with same year-ago period"

* Qtrly silver ounces sold increased 17% to 25.8 million ounces