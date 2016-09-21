BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.15

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A-Mark Precious Metals Inc
* Mark precious metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue rose 19 percent to $1.74 billion
* Qtrly gold ounces sold increased 48% to 711,000 ounces
* Mark precious metals inc says q4 trading ticket volume decreased 8% to 20,964 tickets
* "do not anticipate our financial performance to be commensurate with same year-ago period"
* Qtrly silver ounces sold increased 17% to 25.8 million ounces