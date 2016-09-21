FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Canacol Energy doubles natural gas drilling activity in Colombia
September 21, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy doubles natural gas drilling activity in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd L

* Canacol Energy Ltd. doubles natural gas drilling activity in Colombia

* Revised 2016 capital plan has increased by $34 million, from $58 million to $92 million

* One new oil well will be drilled over remainder of 2016

* Estimates oil and gas sales before royalty between 16,000 to 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") for 2016

* Anticipates near record EBITDAX of approximately $135 million for 2016

* Sees q3 oil and gas sales before royalty of approximately 18,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
