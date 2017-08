Sept 21 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co:

* HB Fuller reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue $512.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.50

* Says co is on track to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2016